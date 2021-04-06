4 easy ways to maintain your braids

Now that it’s autumn, many people will be opting for hairstyles to protect their hair from the harsh, cooler weather. For many, braids are the best option because they are inexpensive and last longer. However, like any hairstyle, maintenance is key. Here are four easy tips to help keep your braids in tip-top condition. Protect your hair at night A silk headscarf or a satin pillowcase will help keep your braids from drying out and your edges fresher.

Keep your scalp moist

Your scalp should never be dry. To keep it moist, use natural oils like coconut oil or almond oil. To seal in moisture, try the Tropic Isle Living Jamaican Black Castor Oil. You can use it to seal entire braid strands or just the ends.

Wash braids bi-weekly

Product build-up is common. To get rid of it, make sure you wash your braids now and again. Use a shampoo and conditioner or Sta-Sof-Fro Spray shampoo for braids.

Redo your edges after 4 to 6 weeks

On average, hair grows 1.30cm a month. This means, after four weeks, you will probably have new growth and the braids around your front hairline might need a redo.

Pro tip: When your hairline starts fading, remove the braids and let your scalp breathe for about two weeks before doing another protective style.