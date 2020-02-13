Pineapple fringe is a great hairstyle to try. Picture: Supplied.



We're a day away from Valentine's Day and while some of you may be single, others managed to score a date and they're intending on looking their best - from head to toe to impress their dates.

It is no secret that a new hairdo boosts a girl's confidence but the way natural hair is stubborn, sometimes it's a challenge to style it. But worry not because we have a list of four hairstyles that you can try this Valentine's Day.



