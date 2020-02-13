Pineapple fringe is a great hairstyle to try. Picture: Supplied.
We're a day away from Valentine's Day and while some of you may be single, others managed to score a date and they're intending on looking their best - from head to toe to impress their dates. 

It is no secret that a new hairdo boosts a girl's confidence but the way natural hair is stubborn, sometimes it's a challenge to style it. But worry not because we have a list of four  hairstyles that you can try this Valentine's Day. 

Triple Bantu knots! 

Bantu Knots are small coiled buns secured against the side of the head by the hair. Bantu knots are a cute, flirty style that is easy to do. One can achieve this look by making use of Long and Lasting Hair Anti-Dandruff Hair Food. The hair food will help reduce itching underneath the knot and ensure that the hair stays the same.

Rihanna rocking the Bantu knots. Picture: Supplied. 

Finger coils 

Finger coils are very common and fairly easy to do and can be achieved by a variety of hair in different lengths by using your fingers to twist the hair. For well-defined hair coils one can use a lock and twist jell. The jell allows for the coils to stay intact and not fall apart.

Defined Afro

Defined afros are easy to make and easy to maintain, afros are the traditional black girl hairstyle. A good afro would need for your hair to be really soft and fluffy. Vatika Afro Naturals Curl Defining Cream can help you achieve a cloud light texture to your hair allowing your fro to be a good crown. 

Lupita Nyong'o wearing a defined afro. Picture: Supplied. 

Bun updo 

Bun updos are very versatile and allow for different styles to be done. Some prefer using their natural hair to achieve a nice stable bun but when with dreadlocks one can use the lock styling jell. The jell will allow hair to look more fresh and tight after the bun. However, when using natural hair one can make use of the afro natural styling lotion and or the ORS Curls unleashed to lay their edges and achieve an all-round winning bun.  

Updo bun styled on locs. Picture: Supplied. 