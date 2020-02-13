We're a day away from Valentine's Day and while some of you may be single, others managed to score a date and they're intending on looking their best - from head to toe to impress their dates.
It is no secret that a new hairdo boosts a girl's confidence but the way natural hair is stubborn, sometimes it's a challenge to style it. But worry not because we have a list of four hairstyles that you can try this Valentine's Day.
Triple Bantu knots!
Bantu Knots are small coiled buns secured against the side of the head by the hair. Bantu knots are a cute, flirty style that is easy to do. One can achieve this look by making use of Long and Lasting Hair Anti-Dandruff Hair Food. The hair food will help reduce itching underneath the knot and ensure that the hair stays the same.