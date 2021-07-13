4 ways to care for curly hair
Curly hair is one of the most delicate hair types due to its fibre. The curly shape of the strand indicates that the hair cuticle may be slightly lifted based on the porosity, making the strands more prone to damage.
Wash
Most shampoos contain a detergent ingredient called sodium lauryl sulphate. It does a great job cleaning the hair and working up a foamy lather, but it can also have a drying effect, essentially stripping hair of its natural moisture. To restore your hair moisture, try shampoos with coconut oil, argan oil and vitamin E like the HASK Curl Care Moisturising Shampoo, which is sulphate-free.
Condition
Curly hair needs deep conditioning products with shea butter or coconut oil like the Cantu Flaxseed Smoothing Leave-In or Rinse Out Conditioner with a silicone-free formula that moisturises dry, brittle hair.
Protect
Direct heat styling is probably the worst thing you can do to curly hair. If it’s unavoidable, it’s important to protect your hair in the process by using a diffuser (this gets attached to the front of your hairdryer, allowing for more even heat distribution). A heat protectant product is also essential! Also, get used to the habit of using silk pillowcases or wearing a bonnet while you sleep.
Treat
Give your hair extra moisture and allow your curls extra bounce by including a deep treatment product in your hair care routine. Whether used weekly, bi-weekly or once a month, it’ll give your hair that extra hydration boost it needs. Try The Perfect Hair Sunflower Leave-in Treatment that contains natural sunflower, coconut and castor oils. It helps penetrate the hair to soften, strengthen and repair.