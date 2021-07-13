4 ways to care for curly hair

Curly hair is one of the most delicate hair types due to its fibre. The curly shape of the strand indicates that the hair cuticle may be slightly lifted based on the porosity, making the strands more prone to damage.

Most shampoos contain a detergent ingredient called sodium lauryl sulphate. It does a great job cleaning the hair and working up a foamy lather, but it can also have a drying effect, essentially stripping hair of its natural moisture. To restore your hair moisture, try shampoos with coconut oil, argan oil and vitamin E like the HASK Curl Care Moisturising Shampoo, which is sulphate-free.

Condition

Curly hair needs deep conditioning products with shea butter or coconut oil like the Cantu Flaxseed Smoothing Leave-In or Rinse Out Conditioner with a silicone-free formula that moisturises dry, brittle hair.