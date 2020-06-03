5 hair care mistakes to avoid when you have braids

Because your hair is in a protective style, that does not mean you should not take care of it. Thinking that you don't need to moisturize, nourish, and protect your hair from breakage when your hair is in braids is a big mistake.

Do the following to keep your hair in good condition.

Wash your hair

When you have braids, dirt build-up every day and sweat don't stop either, meaning that washing your scalp while you have braids on is necessary. You should use a moisturizing shampoo to prevent your skin from drying out. Also, avoid washing your hair too frequently, as this could lead to dryness.

Wrap your hair when you go to sleep

Even if it's a daytime nap, always cover your braids when you go to sleep it helps keep the braids neat. As opposed to cotton, wearing a satin scarf or silk pillowcase will prevent your hair from drying out.

Change your hairstyle regularly

Having or keeping the same hairstyle for two weeks or more is not healthy for both your hair and your hairline. Having the same hairstyle may leave your hairline vulnerable to alopecia traction. It is best not to pull your hair too tight when you style.

Moisturise hair

Your hair and scalp can get dry so you keep your with braids hydrated and moisturized. Dry hair may cause hair breakage, and breakage is a significant threat to your hairline and overall hair quality.

Avoid wearing braids for more than six weeks

Usually, people wear their braids for a period of four to six weeks. If you keep them for more than that it may result in some hair damage.