A headwrap is one of the best protective styles.

Taking care of natural hair is one of the most daunting tasks requiring patience and consistency.



Most women with natural hair battle when it comes to finding hair products that can retain the moisture of their hair, which leads them with an option to wear protective hairstyles.





Protective hairstyles work as a cover-up, shielding your hair from being damaged by the harsh weather conditions as well as giving it a chance to grow.





Here are some of the protective hairstyles to try this summer





Bantu Knots





Bantu knots are not actually knots! Instead, they are small, coiled buns secured against the side of the head. They are one of the best styles because they’re easy to do and allow your scalp a chance to breathe.

Cornrows





Cornrow is a type of hairstyle in which the hair is braided closely to the scalp. It is elegant and just like Bantu knots, the lines in between allow the scalp to breathe.





Braids





Braids is a complex structure or pattern formed by interlacing three or more strands using hair fibre. Short braids work better in summer and can be styled in several ways for different looks.





Wig





A wig is a head cover made of real or artificial hair. It is a great option for protecting hair. The beauty of it is that you can always take it off when you get home and wear it the next day.





Headwrap





A headwrap comes in very handy when you have no idea how to style your hair. The beauty about a headwrap is that it gives you a boost, adding more flair to your look without people even realising the actual motive behind it, which is usually bad hair day.



