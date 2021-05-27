5 reasons why your hair is not growing

Many people have been in a stage where it seems like their hair is not growing. But the truth is, hair is continuously growing.

However, sometimes it may appear as if there is no growth due to factors that retard the natural growth rate and pattern of hair.

Hair grows in three phases namely:

The Anagen phase – the growing phase:

On this stage, the hair begins in the papilla and can last from 2 to 6 years. It is determined by genetics. The longer this stage, the longer the hair will grow. About 85% of the hairs on one’s head are in this stage.

The Catagen phase – the Transitional phase:

The follicle can renew itself during this stage. It lasts for two weeks, and the follicle shrinks due to disintegration, and then the papilla detaches, cutting the hair strand off from its nourishing blood supply, and then the hair shaft is pushed upward, giving birth to new hair.

The Telogen phase – the Resting phase:

The hair is at its resting stage and stays dormant from 1 to 4 months.

At some point, the hair follicle will begin to grow again, breaking free from the root. Within two weeks, the new hair shaft will start to emerge.

Becks Moloi, a hair expert for over 20 years, has helped us identify factors that contribute to the retardation of hair growth.

1. Dryness

Afro hair may look and feel strong, but it is fragile.

Due to its coily, curly, and kinky type, it's usually hard for oils to travel smoothly from the scalp. As a result, the oil ends up not reaching the ends, resulting in dryness.

2. Chemicals

Chemicals like cream relaxers used to straighten and soften the hair can be damaging. The constant use of chemicals can result in breakage.

3. Heredity

Some people experience a shorter Anagen stage, causing the growth to be slow. They also have a long resting stage that causes the new hair not to emerge as fast as others, therefore delaying the whole cycle of regrowth of hair.

4. Bad hair care habits

Not taking care of your hair can cause slow growth. Also, the overuse of products may cause all kinds of build up – resulting in scalp infections, which may cause the hair to be malnourished weak, limp and dull.

5. Bad eating habits and drugs

It is best to eat healthy foods, drink lots of water and follow a healthy grooming routine of shampooing with mild shampoos and conditioners designed for African natural hair or African chemically treated hair.

Prescription drugs and or medical procedures also harm the growth of hair.