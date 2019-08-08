While some naturally have thin hairlines, others suffer from hair loss because of the protective styles they wear. Picture: Supplied

A damaged hairline is every woman's nightmare. While some naturally have thin hairlines, others suffer from hair loss because of the protective styles they wear. However, by using good products you will find that there is real hope in regrowing your edges, even if you have struggled with them for your entire life.





Stop adding tension to your hair and scalp





Usually the first instinct for many people would be to tie their hair in ponytail style. However, the best advice would be to avoid this as it puts tension on your hair by constantly pulling it and stressing it. Rather let you braid hang loosely or jell up you hair using products such as Long and Lasting Braid Spray or the ORS Castor Oil braid spray.





Stimulate your scalp



Healthy oils are essential for scalp stimulation. Making use of different oils for your hair makes it easy for it to grow. Hair loves and enjoys stimulation. So when you have a minute apply some oil and massage that scalp to foster new hair growth. Products such as Vatika Afro Naturals Hair Oil is a great example.

Add some nutrients to the hair

Your hair is dependent on the different nutrients that you feed it. Hair mayonnaise is great for rejuvenating the hair while giving it a chance to regrow and recover the edges.

Rest that weave or wig

It seems like a good idea to always wear a weave and or wig because they save time and help you look diverse but they can be problematic as they cut off your hair, making your edges fall off and leaving your hair stressed. Experts advise that you hang up that wig and let your hair breathe.

Care for those edges

If your edges have been ruined already then there' s no need to panic... you can recover them. Long and Lasting Triple Oil Rescue will help you recover your edges and have your hairline full.





