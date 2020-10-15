5 ways to rehabilitate your hair and restore its natural glory

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

When it comes to hair, all types matter. Whether it is curly, straight, short, or long, we all should embrace our natural hair. Hair health activist and style alchemist Reneé Potgieter teaches us about the importance of hair rehabilitation. She says it all starts with allowing our hair to heal; letting mother nature take the metaphorical brush and breaking our cycle of chemical dependency to begin the rehabilitation process. “To start our holistic hair care journey, we must first understand the mistakes we are making and embrace our hair’s true nature,” she said. When asked how to tell if your hair needs rehabilitation, Potgieter said: “Just like our skin, our hair will display signs of ageing and damage if we mistreat it. Dullness, build-up, dry scalp, dandruff, oiliness, hair loss and sensitivity are all common side effects of long-term chemical dependency. “These symptoms can be caused by a wide variety of sources including a build-up of silicone on the hair shaft, compromised porosity and elasticity, pH imbalance, a nutrient deficiency in the body, a medical condition such as a thyroid imbalance, genetics, and physical reactions to the chemicals in your hair products.”

If your hair needs rehabilitation, follow this process:

Awareness

First, you need to detox from all the chemicals you come into daily contact with. Everything you use, including shampoos, conditioners, oils, silicones, heat-protectors, and even bubble baths will have an impact on your hair. Have a look through the ingredient lists and exclude any products with unpronounceable words and alcohol.

Deep cleanse

Give your hair a boost by deep cleansing it to remove any chemical build-up and expose the natural state of your hair. You cannot begin to properly nourish your hair until you have broken the build-up shield on the hair shaft and scalp to allow nutrients to penetrate.

Deep nourish

Elasticity and porosity are the building blocks of great hair. After deep cleansing, you have to enrich your hair with nutrients. Natural nourishing treatments like oils, masks and conditioners that contain botanical elements will help your hair look and feel healthy. Make sure to use products that are free of harmful chemicals.

Take care of the cuticle layer

All hair has a cuticle layer that must be nurtured for happy, healthy hair. Sealing the cuticle locks in moisture and protects the keratin in the hair from exposure, improving the texture of your hair and prolonging the colour.

Limit chemical exposure

After all your hard work in detox and recovery, you need to cultivate healthier habits. Cleaner, more natural products, a minimal-heat approach, a nourishing diet, and being kind to yourself with your care regime all makes you a healthier, happier person.