5 ways to style thin and fine hair

Most people who have never had thin hair think that it’s easy to maintain. But the truth is that thin and fine hair can make it difficult to hold a curl or a wave. It can look limp or flat and often gets greasy very quickly. However, all is not lost – managing fine and thin hair is all about finding the right products and choosing a style that flatters your hair type.

Here are a few tips on how to style thin and fine hair. Consider going short Some people want to hear nothing of it, but short hair is a great style to consider for fine hair. The shorter your hair, the thicker it will look. A low-maintenance pixie cut (think Winona Ryder or Halle Berry) is a flattering style that’s easy to maintain.

Cut layers Layers add movement to the hair, so those with fine hair may want to consider having their hair cut in layers rather than straight and blunt. Add extensions

On days when you want your hair to be thick, add clip-on extensions and style your hair as desired. Apply products with your hands Don’t put any product directly on your hair. Put in on your palms and gently massage into the hair. You’ll get a “rougher” texture and more volume.