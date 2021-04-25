6 haircare tips to ensure winter doesn’t get the better of your hair

Winter is fast approaching and while we’ll be changing our skincare regime, we shouldn’t forget about our hair, too.

Hair can be fragile, especially during harsh winter weather, which is why you should wear protective hairstyles and use the right products.

Always use the correct products to keep your hair healthy. Picture: pexels/@ogo.

Wash bi-weekly

Depending on your hair type, it’s advisable to wash your hair weekly or twice a month. This is to ensure that you don’t strip away all the nutrients that your hair needs. Use non-sulphate shampoos and conditioner like the MPL Charcoal range. It’s suitable for all hair types and is paraben-free.

Keep it intact

It’s okay to let your hair loose for a few days but don’t leave it for too long, especially if you have an Afro, because shrinkage exists. Do some twists or braids to keep it in place.

Moisturise

Like the skin, hair needs daily moisture or it will get super dry. Spray it with a bit of water, and then seal it with a moisturiser or essential oils. EasyWaves recently launched an Alma Oil range. It helps deep-condition the hair and scalp while nourishing dry hair.

The new Easy Waves Amla Oil range. Picture: T Mazibuko.

Cover it

When going to bed, cover your hair with a satin bonnet or a cotton T-shirt. This will prevent the oils from staining your pillows.

Satin bonnet by SisterFlo Naturals. Picture: Instagram/@sisterflonaturals.

Wear protective styles

A wig can be a useful protective style to wear in winter because it may help with hair growth and will keep your head warm.

Cut loose ends

Get into the habit of trimming your hair by cutting loose ends. It will help maintain healthy growth while giving your hair a better shape.

Enjoy every step of your hair journey and play around with styles that make you feel like the queen or king that you are