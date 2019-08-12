Kwena Baloyi. Picture: Instagram

The fashion and beauty industry is one of the most interesting, yet challenging.



The practitioners are always on the move, showing their creativity by making others look beautiful and without a doubt, they certainly deliver.





From makeup artists and fashionistas to hairstylists and beauty specialists - these women are the best in what they do and this Women’s Month, we celebrate them.





Conny Oberrauter





Conny Oberrauter is a Cosmetic Chemist who crafts cosmetics using products found in the kitchen. She has been in the Cosmetic Research Development industry for over 20 years and recently launched her own book, The Cosmetic Chef which has 50 simple hand-crafted cosmetics recipes.

The Cosmetic Chef author Conny Oberrauter. Picture: Supplied





Kwena Baloyi





Known for her eclectic Afrocentric style and head-turning hairstyles, Kwena Baloyi is a stylist as well as a fashionista.





Originally from a Limpopo village called Moletjie Ga-Makibelo, Baloyi has been named one of CSA Top 15 Young people to keep an eye on, was nominated for Stylist of the Year at the Africa Fashion Awards and is the first nominee and recipient of the Marie Claire New Guard Stylist Award





Kwen is also one of Destiny magazine’s Power of 40 people who are doing amazing things with their craft.





Fashionista of note, Kwena Baloyi. Picture: Instagram





Unaiza Moideen





Founder of The Brow Bar, Unaiza Moideen is a businesswoman, mother, motivational speaker.





The microblading expert has worked with incredible women including Minnie Dlamini-Jones and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. She also runs ‘My Skin Centre’ which is a training facility that helps young girls who want to enter the beauty industry get the knowledge they require.





The brow master Unaiza Moideen. Picture: Supplied





Palesa Mokubong





Owner of Mantsho, a fashion label known for its vibrant fabrics and edgy designs with distinct silhouettes and structures, Palesa Mokubung is the epitome of black excellence.





The talented designer whose work has been showcased in Greece, India, USA, Jamaica, Nigeria, Botswana and Senegal is the only African designer to collaborate with giant clothing company, H&M.





Mokubong is also one of the designers who dressed the Miss SA finalists on Women’s Day when Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss SA 2019.





Acclaimed African designer Palesa Mpkubong. Picture: Supplied





Candice Wyatt-Minter





Award-winning hairstylist, Candice Wyatt-Minter has put South African on the map with her creative hairstyles.





With her POW Summer 17/18 Trend Collection, the Joburg based hairdresser grand slammed major international styling awards. The POW collection scooped four awards, including the Best International Art Team at the Irish Hair Awards.





Award-winning hairstylist Candice Wyatt-Minter. Picture: Supplied





Mihlali Ndamase





Makeup artist and beauty influencer, Mihlali Ndamase is every local influencer's dream.





At only 22, the Youtuber is ranked number 17 on the international Instagram Rich List for beauty.





The epitome of beauty, Mihlali Ndamase. Picture: Instagram





Dr. Carmen Wilsenach





Dr. Carmen Wilsenach is a Cosmetic dentist. She obtained her BCHD at the University of the Western Cape in 2011 and completed her postgraduate degree in orthodontics in 2015.





Today, she is the owner of The Cosmetic and Dental Emporium, where she practices aesthetic dentistry by utilising modern technology to enhance natural beauty.





Nicole Bessick and Dr Carmen Wilsenach. Picture: Supplied





Nikiwe Dlova





Lover of fashion, music, and art, Nikiwe Dlova is a creative hair artist. She is also the founder of OwnURcrown, a hair street culture platform that showcases freedom of hair expression. She was one of the panelist’s at the Amacreatives x Afropunk event.





Nikiwe's brand has expanded into a Pop Up Salon for quick creative hairstyles using wool, extensions, and accessories.





Creative hair artist, Nikiwe Dlova. Picture: Supplied





Morag Steyn





Morag Steyn is rated as one of the top ten celebrity make-up artists on the African continent. She is an expressive, innovative individual who prides herself in creating masterpieces from bare canvases.





Steyn was also behind the special effects makeup artistry of the multi-award-winning hybrid film “Alison”.





She has had the privilege of working for top influential fashion designers from Africa and Bollywood such as Quiteria & George, Liz Ogumbo and many more.





Top makeup artist, Morag Steyn. Picture: Supplied



