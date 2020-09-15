A celebration of hair on World Afro Day

September 15 is not just an ordinary day. It is World Afro Day, a notable date to commemorate and celebrate the beauty of all Afro hair. This day is also to raise awareness against hair discrimination and inequality. In South Africa, some people still discriminate over hair types. Such was seen on the Clicks website when well-known hair brand, TRESemmé called black hair “dull and damaged”. Although they have since apologised, there is some stigma that straight hair is more beautiful than curly, coarse hair, which is not true because all hair types are lovely, regardless of texture. To celebrate World Afro Day, we take a look at some of our favourite naturalists. Sinovuyo Mondliwa

With over 230k followers on Instagram, Sino is obsessed with Afro. Besides being the owner of Love Kinks, a brand that specialises in silky hair bonnets, she also has a YouTube channel where she does all the hair tutorials.

Sinovuyo Mondliwa. Picture: Instagram/@sinovuyomondliwa.

Janine Jellars

A published author, Janine J is passionate about providing education and tools to make it easier to grow natural hair. In her 2017 e-book, "The Natural Newbie Guide", she spoke about her hair journey and how people can embrace their natural hair. She is planning on releasing another book in February 2021.

Janine Jellars. Picture: Instagram/@janine_j.

Bushbaby Amy

She is an advocate for healthy hair and loves educating people on it. It doesn’t matter what your hair type is, Amy is your girl when it comes to all the tips on how to keep your hair healthy and strong.

Bush Baby Amy. Picture: Instagram/@bushbaby.amy.

Miss Acalaca

Not only is she obsessed with an afro, she feels the same way about skincare, too. The founder of Honour Your Crown eats organic food and uses organic products, which have helped grow her hair into one of the most beautiful afros South Africa has ever seen.

South Africans did a #WorldAfroDay challenge where they showed off their beautiful afros. Here are some of our favourites.