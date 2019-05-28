For many African women, African hair is their pride. Picture: Supplied.

Natural hair brand ORS celebrated Africa Day in style by inviting women with natural hair to celebrate their crowns.



Africa Day is a time to celebrate African pride and for many Africans, their identity is their hair.





Bushbaby Amy is one of the renowned natural hair bloggers who attended the event. Picture: Supplied.





The event held in Bryanston was attended by the country’s most loved Nubian queens including Katlego Tefu (@TheGalWithAFro), who is a well-known natural hair influencer and social media commentator, TV presenter Ntokozo Molefe and other renowned natural hair influencers who wear their afros with pride.









The event was the brand's way of getting involved with Africa Day by paying homage to the black African people who protested against racial segregation and oppression by making their hair a statement through their afros.