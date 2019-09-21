François wrote: "It’s essential that we have a conversation about this photograph from the @hm_kids campaign. Picture: Instagram

It was supposed to be an innocent online campaign on Swedish retailer H&M's behalf. But what followed was a massive backlash on social media. And it all started with celebrity hairstylist Vernon François posting a photo on Instagram from a recent H&M campaign ad that included a little black girl with her natural hair pulled into a ponytail. What got tweeps in their feelings is that her hair appeared to be unkempt and uncombed. Nevermind that the campaign pictures reflected a similar look with the other young models.

When posting the picture, François wrote: "It’s essential that we have a conversation about this photograph from the @hm_kids campaign. Before I begin, I do not have the facts, nor have I seen any statement by #H&M or the team who worked on this.

"This post is just an assessment based on all my years of seeing situations like this happen time and time again. And its got to stop. This beautiful young girl’s #kinky hair appears to have had very little to no attention yet all of her counterparts have clearly sat in front of someone who was more then capable of styling other hair textures."

What followed was a slew of responses on social media platforms.

I hate how the little black girl in the H&M ad was singled out for her hair when all the kids' hair looks disheveled. In all honesty her hair looks the most put together out of all of them! Just say you hate natural (4c) hair and go!





I hope the beautiful black girl in the H&M ad has parents that can properly explain why people are outraged by what naturally grows out of her head, and that it has nothing to do with her, her body, her beauty, or her hair. It has to do with things too ugly for her to fathom.

Why y’all keep singling out the one black girl from the H&M ad? ALL the kids’ hairstyles were messed up. How come the other children aren’t getting this backlash?

Hair texture got y'all twisting for excuses like pretzels. But anywho-

As someone who has type 4 hair and has struggled my ENTIRE LIFE including into adulthood with loving my hair and accepting it.....the negativity surrounding the little girl in the H&M ad is gross..I hope that girl doesn't develop a hatred for her own hair bc it's so easy to.





Instead of remaining silent, H&M released the following statement:

“We are aware of the comments regarding one of our models for H&M Kids. We truly believe that all kids should be allowed to be kids. The school aged kids who model for us come to the photo studio in the afternoon after school and we aim for a natural look which reflects that.“



