Zoë Kravitz prefers to keep her hair natural and her make-up minimal for a more relaxed look.
The 30-year-old actress has experimented with a number of different styles over the years but has learned to embrace her natural hair.
She told Refinery29: "The struggle's always been real for me and my hair. The options can seem limited when you have a kinkier texture. I really prefer my hair being natural."
Hairstylist Nikki Nelms - who has worked with Zoë since 2013 - says Zoë is becoming more confident about experimenting with her natural look.