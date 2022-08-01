All you need to know about Boity’s ‘Be you’ wig range

Local media personality Boity Thulo is forever making boss business moves and now she has another venture under her growing empire. No stranger to the hair business, the award-winning rapper is now tapping into the lucrative wig and hair extension business.

Thulo has launched “Be You” together with hair extension company Frontrow. The global hair wigs and extensions market, as of 2021 was valued at $5.8-billion and expected to reach a massive $13.3-billion by 2026, “We’ve launched BE YOU for this exact reason,” said Nompakamiso Hude, CEO of Frontrow.

Inspired by the many expectations placed on women today, Thulo identifies with what the “Be You” range hopes to achieve. “We have to be strong; we have to be independent, we are moms, wives, we have to look made-up, but not too made-up, and all we really should be is whoever we want to be,” explained Thulo. Prior to the big announcement, Thulo had her fans trying to guess her latest move, following her foray into the alcohol and fragrance spaces.

“As a shareholder in MVP, the Frontrow holding company, I have been intrinsically involved in the development of the new offering and as such the alignment of “Be You by Boity” and the distribution thereof,” said Thulo. The “Be You” range consists of three looks, each representing a different facet of Thulo’s personality: 1. Boss Bae

Fierce, in-charge, energetic. By running multiple companies, Thulo is a force to be reckoned with in the boardroom. 2. The Queen The "Be You" range consists of three looks, each representing a different facet of Thulo's personality. Here Thulo is seen in the Queen look. Picture: Supplied. Be it relaxing at home in front of the television, spending time with friends or cooking a dinner for two, she makes her own bliss.

