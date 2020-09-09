Basetsana Kumalo ain’t done with Clicks: ’I like the kind of hair that will stand up for its rights’

Former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo has added her voice to the thousands of women who have expressed their frustration over the Clicks hair advert that went viral within a matter of hours last Friday. The health and beauty retailer was forced to apologise for pictures published on its website. An image of natural Afro hair was labelled “dry and damaged” and compared to an image of straight, blonde hair, which was labelled as “fine and flat”. The TV personality and businesswoman took to Twitter to share a collage of her finest hair moments. “I decided to respond to the #TRESemme & #Clicksadvert with a clear statement I hope they will hear – Don't Touch Our Hair,” Kumalo tweeted. I decided to respond to the #TRESemme & #Clicksadvert with a clear statement I hope they will hear - Don't Touch Our Hair.#DontTouchOurHair#EnoughIsEnough#BlackIsBeautiful pic.twitter.com/siHi4bfsOK — Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) September 8, 2020 Many South African celebs have joined the outcry, including local supermodel Tshepiso Ralehlathe, who tweeted: “I’m so tired of brands using our Blackness as a publicity stunt or advertising tool. I’m so tired of educating corporates about Black hair, Black skin, Black lives.This is blatant racism @Clicks_SA.”

A few hours later, Kumalo shared another tweet showing off her glorious mane, and responded with a curt: “I ain’t done @Clicks_SA.”

I ain’t done @Clicks_SA



I like the kind of hair that will stand up for its rights, that kicks, screams & protests. That resists, boycotts, fights with every curl. That riots & rebels. With every strand it refuses to be quiet for nobody...#DontTouchOurHair#SikhatheleMaan pic.twitter.com/gE6zDOi4OT — Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) September 8, 2020

In the wake of violent protests and massive backlash over the hair advert, Clicks announced that it would be removing all Tresemmé hair products from its shelves.

The retailer also announced that all stores across the country would be closed on Wednesday, but would reopen for business on Thursday.

“We recognise this event has had a significant impact on our people and our customers and we have taken a decision to close our stores for a day on Wednesday, September 9,” it said.