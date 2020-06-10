Cardi B cracks us up with her DIY hair mask tutorial: 'Put it in that b*tch'

Rapper Cardi B revealed her secret recipe for keeping her natural hair healthy and hydrated.

In a series of Instagram stories, the rapper, 27, mixes a hair mask for herself and her two-year-old daughter, Kulture.

"I’m doing a hair mask for Kulture. I know it’s a lot of oil, but my baby’s hair gotta be hydrated like mine," Cardi explains in the first video while sharing a close up of the mask.





The best thing about her DIY mask is that all her ingredients can be found at a supermarket or even in your home.





Cardi starts with her avocado base, and then adds some argan oil. She follows that up with mayonnaise, and then some honey. "A little bit of honey. I don’t want her hair to get sticky," Cardi says.





Then, she adds the egg. "You guys, wish me luck before cracking this egg," she says. Cardi follows it up with castor oil. "I’m going to put in a lot of black castor oil," she says. "Put it in that b*tch."





She blends all the products together for a smooth finish. "It’s really hard to take avocado chunks off your head, so…" she says. Cardi adds a banana in later and another egg, just because. "Why not? All of this sh*t is good for the hair," she says.





Once the hydrating mixture is creamy and smooth, she massages it into Kulture’s hair.“Look how it brings out her curl pattern,” Cardi B pointed out. "This treatment is really good for curl patterns."





Her advice: "All the good things you put in your body, you gotta put in your hair, too," she says. "You’re not going to put soda in your hair."







