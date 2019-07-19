Carly Rae Jepsen's blonde pixie cut. (Picture: Bang Showbiz)

Carly Rae Jepsen says she always feels like a "new person" when she experiments with her hair cut or colour. The 'Call Me Maybe' hitmaker likes to experiment with her hair cut and colour and she says it has done wonders for her "confidence".

She said: "I think I got a little hooked on the feeling of chameleon-ing yourself and what that does for your confidence, even your sense of identity. It allows you the ability to kind of play and not have this expectation of what you're supposed to be like. I was very much the girl next door - brown hair, kept the safety bangs, didn't ever change a thing. The first time that I dabbled [in hair colour], I felt like a new person."

And the 33-year-old singer has got a mullet cut now and she insists no one could "go wrong" with a hair cut like that.

Speaking to Allure magazine, she added: "You can't go wrong. If it's short enough, you'll wake up, throw some gel on the front and the rest looks like you made a decision, and that for me is really fun. And maybe it's such a historically unattractive hairstyle to some that there's a boldness in it that I quite love, because then you just dial it up with makeup and you feel - I don't know, I just always felt really empowered when I had it. I don't know if I want to be Goldilocks. I want my edge."