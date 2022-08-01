Carol Ofori shares 5 easy hairstyles black women across Mzansi should try out at least once

Your favourite go-to hairstyle may not always stay your favourite. We all need that break from the mundane, and what better way than doing an easy hairstyle at home or at your favourite salon?

If you need inspiration, award-winning radio presenter, television host, and author Carol Ofori shares five easy hairstyles black women across Mzansi should try out at least once. Picture: Supplied Don’t box me in braids This is quite a common hairstyle for many black girls around South Africa – and for good reason.

Single braids, box braids, and knotless braids are such a fun fashion statement and can be quite intimidating for many – especially since you will end up having around 300 on your head so it does take time to get the look. If you have weak edges, don’t keep these in for too long, and remember to moisturise your scalp at all times, and don’t pull them back in high ponytails because that puts even more stress on your edges. I love wearing this hairstyle really long, but it looks great short as well making it a very versatile look.

Forget staying in your lane – what about designing your own cornrows? Cornrows are another prevalent style but one I think every black girl should try at least once. Cornrows are the future! Picture: AP Alicia Keys is someone who has proven just how stylish and easy this hairstyle is. When she released ‘Falling’, she wore them with beads and it looked really nice, proving there are so many ways to wear this hairstyle.

She started the trend of having cornrows coming out of the back of your head and the front. It was revolutionary and has stood the test of time. Whip the wig back and forth Girl, a wig changes your life! You can let your alter ego come out and play by wearing a wig.

You can be Shaniqua, Shanayqua, Thembi, or Lisa all in one day by just changing your wigs. I love wearing my natural hair in cornrows underneath and interchanging my wigs depending on my mood on any specific day. It also gives you a break from consistently styling your hair. Ofori adds the convenience of wigs is another reason why she loves wearing them. I can take my wigs to the stylist in the morning, go to work, go about my day, come back and I have a whole hairstyle. I can have five weeks done in half a day and interchange.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAROL PULI MAPULA OFORI (@carolofori) Real freedom is the afro I used to have relaxed hair and I cut all of it off and I have kept my natural hair since 2016. I believe every black girl should, at some point, wear their natural hair in its natural form. Whatever that natural state is, you owe it to yourself to explore it at some point in your hair journey. I must be honest, it has been a learning experience with the afro because I’ve realised that the more water you have in it, the better. It loves water, it loves moisture, it loves you to be kind to it and it loves you to be patient. That hair really needs love and attention.

The only micro I do is micro-weaving and micro-bonding. I loved wearing this hairstyle back when I had relaxed hair. I remember when hairstylists used to use little elastics to achieve this look, now they use these clips that melt into your hair so that it all looks natural. I love it because it’s versatile. It gives you a little extension if you want your hair straight without wearing a wig, or it’s the perfect accompaniment for a high ponytail with your own hair combined in there.