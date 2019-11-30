Chrissy Teigen wants fans to "talk [her] out" of getting bangs, because she isn't completely sold on her new hairstyle.
The 33-year-old model took to her Instagram Story to show off her newly cut fringe, but has admitted she's not completely sold on the new look just yet, as she wants someone to convince her to grow them out again.
In a video taken whilst still at the salon, she says: "I do love it. Someone talk me out of it."
Although it seems Chrissy has committed to the new 'do, fans have speculated the bangs may just be convincing clip-ins from stylist Shay Halaly Ziv, whom she tagged in her Story.
Chrissy has rocked bangs in the past, but her latest hairstyle sees the fringe look thinner and more wispy, as opposed to her previous bold and blunt cuts.