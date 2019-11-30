Chrissy Teigen isn't completely sold on her new bangs









Chrissy Teigen. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Chrissy Teigen wants fans to "talk [her] out" of getting bangs, because she isn't completely sold on her new hairstyle. The 33-year-old model took to her Instagram Story to show off her newly cut fringe, but has admitted she's not completely sold on the new look just yet, as she wants someone to convince her to grow them out again. Chrissy Teigen's newly cut bangs. Picture: Instagram In a video taken whilst still at the salon, she says: "I do love it. Someone talk me out of it." Although it seems Chrissy has committed to the new 'do, fans have speculated the bangs may just be convincing clip-ins from stylist Shay Halaly Ziv, whom she tagged in her Story. Chrissy has rocked bangs in the past, but her latest hairstyle sees the fringe look thinner and more wispy, as opposed to her previous bold and blunt cuts.

Meanwhile, the 'Lip Sync Battle' star previously revealed she and her husband John Legend - with whom she has daughter Luna, three, and son Miles, 18 months - often share beauty products, as they aren't "sticklers" for any particular brand or treatment.

Chrissy said: "We share pretty much everything. We keep everything in the shower together. I kind of just reach for the first thing that I see, and he does the same thing. We're not sticklers about the actual skincare products."

And whilst the beauty isn't particularly fussy about her products, she loves using sheet masks to combat her dry skin.

She said: "I am an avid mask user. I go to Koreatown and buy all those masks. I love the silicone ones because they adhere to every inch of your face and stay moist for a long time.

"My skin is so dry and that kind takes a little bit longer for my face to suck it up."