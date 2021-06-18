Cindy Crawford feels like her hair has "caught up" to her face. The 55-year-old model has admitted to looking on enviously at her 19-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber, admitting she reminds her of her younger self.

Speaking about her biggest beauty concerns, Cindy told WSJ Magazine: "For me it was like my hair finally caught up to my face. "As a woman, you know you’re going to get wrinkles and your hair is going to turn grey, but no one really talks about the hair itself ageing. When I look at my 19-year-old daughter’s hair I’m like, ‘You have my old hair; give it back.'" Cindy also revealed she uses a jacuzzi twice a day and relishes the "restorative" process she goes through.

The model - who has Kaia and Presley, 21, with her husband Rande Gerber - shared: "Our jacuzzi is outdoors, and I’m very blessed to live on the ocean. I usually take two [soaks] a day: the one at 6:30 in the morning is my gratitude soak because I’m by myself and the birds are chirping. "For the later one before dinner my husband will come in with me, so it’s our time to catch up and just enjoy the sunset. I’m a Pisces, and warm water is definitely my thing. It’s so restorative. And with a jacuzzi, I think, if you amortise it, it saves money because it’s therapy." Meanwhile, Cindy previously claimed friendship has been the key to her marriage to Rande.

The catwalk star - who tied the knot in 1998, having previously been married to Richard Gere - said: "I think why Rande and I really work is that we were friends first. "When you are with a friend, and you never did that, and you really showed your flaws from the beginning - I wasn't trying to impress Rande. "He was late picking me up. I was like, 'You're late!' Like, I was yelling at him the first time I met him, which was good, because then when I yelled at him later on, he'd already seen that side of me."