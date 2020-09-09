Clicks Challenge gains momentum on social media
Clicks hit a nerve when they published an advert labelling a picture of natural African hair “damaged and dull” last week.
That alone caused an uproar on social media and several Clicks stores were damaged in EFF-led protests against the ad.
Many South Africans have raised their concerns about Tresemmé, the brand responsible for the advert on the Clicks website.
Former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo, who always sports an afro, wasn’t afraid to voice her frustrations over the advertisement.
She said: “When we wear dreads or an afro … in the corporate world, it is seen as a rebellion for some reason. Where does the buck stop? Did you expect us to look the other way … as you subconsciously feed us absent-minded vitriol about our image as African people. This advert is not only utter rubbish from your brands. It is a reflection of an ongoing problem in this industry that dares to define what beauty is to any of us.”
Since then, many social media users have joined the #ClicksChallenge, showing off their natural hair.
Local actress Gugu Gumede also participated. She posted pictures of her natural hair and captioned them: “Natural hair and poppin skin”.
#clickschallenge Natural hair and poppin skin 🌻 pic.twitter.com/EaemvmQ7th— Gugu Gumede (@itsGuguGumede) September 9, 2020
Here are some of the best #ClicksChallenge natural hair posts we’ve seen so far:
I deserve to be a face of a brand 😊#clickschallenge pic.twitter.com/9HdD6EjTks— Anitta Maqabuka (@Nittah_m) September 9, 2020
#clickschallenge— Natasha (@QueenNatasha28) September 9, 2020
#clickschallenge We love our crowns 👑 pic.twitter.com/USQdWglXG6— FancyFeeks (@fikiley1) September 9, 2020
Even the little ones showed off their ’fro.
#ClicksChallenge— Alutha Taho (@AluthaTaho1) September 7, 2020
This hair is not dull or damaged... This is a beautiful crown on a beautiful princess👑 pic.twitter.com/pBOYIDvnAc
#ClicksChallenge frizzy, dull and damaged for who? pic.twitter.com/tkAbTilbvL— nontokozo gumede (@nontokozogumede) September 8, 2020
Clicks has since announced that they will remove all Tresemmé products from their shelves.