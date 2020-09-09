Clicks Challenge gains momentum on social media

Clicks hit a nerve when they published an advert labelling a picture of natural African hair “damaged and dull” last week.

That alone caused an uproar on social media and several Clicks stores were damaged in EFF-led protests against the ad.

Many South Africans have raised their concerns about Tresemmé, the brand responsible for the advert on the Clicks website.

Former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo, who always sports an afro, wasn’t afraid to voice her frustrations over the advertisement.

She said: “When we wear dreads or an afro … in the corporate world, it is seen as a rebellion for some reason. Where does the buck stop? Did you expect us to look the other way … as you subconsciously feed us absent-minded vitriol about our image as African people. This advert is not only utter rubbish from your brands. It is a reflection of an ongoing problem in this industry that dares to define what beauty is to any of us.”