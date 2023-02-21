Common hair mistakes you need to stop making right now

In the same way that we all strive for healthy, glowing skin, all of us desire to have strong, lustrous locks. We go through great lengths and through an array of haircare products to maintain our hair to ensure that it always looks healthy.

However, no amount of hair care products will help you achieve that if you’re using them incorrectly or if you're not styling your hair properly. Here are common haircare mistakes you could be making and need to stop doing immediately. Stop shampooing your hair too often. You shouldn’t be washing your hair more than three times a week. If you have naturally curly hair, even less so. Washing your hair too often strips your hair from its natural oils, which leads to dryness.

Don’t shampoo too often. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska Stop brushing your hair while it’s still wet because that is when your hair is most fragile, which could lead to breakage. To avoid this while getting those stubborn knots out, use a de-tangling spray (for very knotty hair). Then, using your fingers, work through sections of your hair to get through the knots. Stop using too many hair products. Of course, using hair products has its benefits, but you shouldn’t be using too many different kinds or too much of them at the same time. This can lead to greasy hair, which, of course, means that you will want to wash your hair more often, and that’s not a good idea. Stop tying your hair up in a tight bun or a ponytail all the time. The quickest and most convenient hairstyle is the high bun or a ponytail. While it might be easy for you, it’s bad for your hairline, and causes strain to your roots which can cause hair loss.

