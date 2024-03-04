Common mistakes you’re making that could be damaging your hair

Even though we all strive to have strong healthy hair, there are several common daily habits that could be unknowingly damaging our hair. Here’s a look at how you could be damaging your hair and possible solutions to keep your locks healthy.

Heat styling One of the most common ways people damage their hair is using heat styling tools excessively. Blow dryers, flat irons and curling irons can all cause damage to the hair shaft, leading to dryness, breakage, and frizz. To minimise the damage, try to limit the use of heat styling tools and always use a heat-protecting spray before styling.

Over-washing Another common culprit for hair damage is over-washing. Washing your hair too frequently can strip it of its natural oils, leading to dryness and breakage. Try to wash your hair only 2-3 times a week and use a sulphate-free shampoo to prevent further damage.

Don’t over-wash your hair. Picture: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels Brushing incorrectly Brushing your hair too vigorously can also cause damage. Instead of using a regular brush, opt for a wide-tooth comb or a brush specifically designed for wet hair to detangle your locks gently. Use a wide-tooth comb. Picture: Freepik Tight hairstyles Tight hairstyles like ponytails, braids, and buns can also cause damage by putting stress on the hair follicles.

Avoid tying your hair into tight ponytails. Picture: drobotdean / Freepik Try to alternate between loose and tight hairstyles to give your hair a break from the tension. Chemical treatments Chemical treatments like colouring, perming, and straightening can also damage the hair if done improperly or too frequently. If you must colour or chemically treat your hair, make sure to consult a professional stylist and follow their advice on how to maintain the health of your hair.