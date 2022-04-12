Dark and Lovely recalls relaxer due to hair loss and scalp irritation

Well known haircare brand L’Oréal South Africa has recalled some of its Dark and Lovely relaxer products following several complains from its consumers. Kaya 959 has reported that the National Consumer Commission (NCC) confirmed that about 22 consumers reported adverse side effects from using Dark and Lovely Precise Diamond Straight and Shine Relaxers.

Dark and Lovely then issued a notice recalling all locally produced Dark and Lovely Precise Diamond Straight and Shine Relaxer 125ml tubs with the batch numbers 87UD00 and 87UD01. It is reported that people who have used the product may experience increased hair breakage and increased scalp irritation. “The Dark and Lovely Precise Diamond Straight and Shine Relaxer 125ml tubs with the batch numbers 87UD00 and 87UD01 are being withdrawn from all affected retail point of sales.

“Consumers who have purchased products with either of these batch numbers must not use the product and must return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. “At L’Oréal South Africa, we are committed to producing products that are safe and effective. The safety of our consumers and the quality of our products is our top priority,” read a statement from the brand. They added that as a precautionary measure, production and marketing of the products have been stopped.

