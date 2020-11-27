Demi Lovato’s new blonde pixie haircut is reflection of ’who she is and how she feels’

Demi Lovato’s long-time hairstylist has shared the inspiration behind the singer's new blonde pixie haircut. The 'Tell Me You Love Me' singer's long-time hairstylist, Amber Maynard Bolt, has revealed that the singer's dramatic new hairdo is about her being able to "own" herself. Amber told Page Six Style: “There is something about changing your hair so drastically that allows you to own yourself in a way you never thought! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) "I’ve been doing Demi’s colour for almost 10 years now, so I’m no stranger to change with her! This is biggest yet. She is one of those rare individuals who can pull off almost any look.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Maynard Bolt (@alchemistamber) She added: “This look was a direct reflection of who she is and how she feels."

The new hairstyle comes after Demi quipped about being "unengaged" as she hosted the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.

The 28-year-old singer got engaged to 'Young and the Restless' star Max Ehrich in July, after just four months of dating, but the pair ended their engagement in September.

And during her opening monologue at the ceremony on November 15, the pop star joked about 2020 being "the longest three years of my life" amid the coronavirus pandemic, before going on to poke fun at her love life.

She said at the virtual ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica: “I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly this year has been the longest three years of my life.

“Don’t get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the GRAMMYs and sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then, COVID hit, and everything shut down.”

She added: “So I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged.

“I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of post mates unlimited. Also, I didn’t know this could happen, but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of ‘Pretty Little Liars’, got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert.

“So basically the same as everyone else."