DJ Zinhle catches heat after customer posts bad Her Majesty wig review

DJ Zinhle has built an empire, from becoming one of Mzansi’s most successful DJs and music producers to launching sparkling wine and wigs. And because excellence is associated with her brand, customers expect nothing less.

However, when local content creator Thulisile Lushaba shared her experience of purchasing a wig via Zinhle’s Her Majesty wig brand, tweeps had lots to say, and many comments weren’t very positive. Posting her wig reviews on TikTok, Lushaba explained she bought a wig as a way of spoiling herself for her birthday. Paying more than R3K for a custom-made wig, she said she placed the order on a Thursday, and by Tuesday hadn’t received anything.

“Why was my order only shipped out on Tuesday afternoon after I sent out an email asking ‘hey, where’s my order?’ “And then making matters worse, my order was sent to the Northern Cape. I live in Gauteng province,” she said.

She noticed the wig was very lightly bleached, but couldn’t see the customisation. Lushaba then went on to point out all the things that were wrong, considering she paid R3 170 for the hair piece.

just so you know, I have contacted the customer and we are dealing with it. Further than that I cant help you guys. — #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) August 14, 2022

Zinhle’s explanation proved futile as members of the press tried contacting her over the weekend. To all journalists & publications who are now in possession of my private number, please delete it and never ever call me. If you need anything, please email my office. I refused to be harassed & abused my you guys on a Sunday or any other day. — #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) August 14, 2022

Lushaba also caught strays for supposedly taking her grievance to TikTok instead of contacting customer care. In a follow-up post, she set the record straight and said she went through the proper channels to lay her complaint. “There’s a big difference between reviewing a product and reviewing a business,” she explained.