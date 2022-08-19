DJ Zinhle wants to ‘encourage proactive costumer feedback’ after bad customer review on Her Majesty wig

DJ, music producer and successful businesswoman DJ Zinhle will do the most to protect her brand. In this instance, it’s the reputation of her wig brand, Her Majesty wigs, that’s on the line.

Earlier this week, the business owner came under fire after local content creator Thulisile Lushaba posted a TikTok video sharing her unpleasant experience of purchasing one of Zinhle’s Her Majesty wigs. From delayed delivery to the poor quality wig, Lushaba didn’t hold back on how she felt about the bad service.

#wigreview #hairmajestybydjzinhle #review #hairreview #fyp ♬ original sound - Thulisile @thulisilelushaba I bought Hair Majesty Wig by #djzinhle Of course, in true social media form, the TikTok review found its way onto Twitter streets, where folks continued to spew negative comments about the ‘Colours’ hitmaker’s wig brand. It didn’t take long for the DJ to step leap onto Twitter to try and defend her brand, saying: “This must be the first time in history that a business receives a bad review… Just so you know, I have contacted the customer and we are dealing with it. Further than that I can't help you guys.”

just so you know, I have contacted the customer and we are dealing with it. Further than that I cant help you guys. — #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) August 14, 2022 This response did not sit well with her followers, nor did her follow-up response to the media, saying: “To all journalists &publications who are now in possession of my private number, please delete it and never ever call me. If you need anything, please email my office. I refused to be harassed & abused by you guys on a Sunday or any other day.”

To all journalists & publications who are now in possession of my private number, please delete it and never ever call me. If you need anything, please email my office. I refused to be harassed & abused my you guys on a Sunday or any other day. — #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) August 14, 2022 Her clap-back didn’t do much to put out the flames, but on Thursday, the business owner returned to Twitter with a far more professional response to the unfortunate incident.

In a tweet, she shared an image of a document, saying: “As a businesswoman, I’m humbled by recent events and want to take this opportunity to inform you that we are taking all feedback seriously and are doing everything in our power to ensure that our customer promises are being met.” As a business woman, I’m humbled by recent events and want to take this opportunity to inform you that we are taking all feedback seriously and are doing everything in our power to ensure that our customer promises are being met. 👑 pic.twitter.com/7wv5qxA2G7 — #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) August 18, 2022 The statement makes reference to the unfortunate incident but continues to promise excellent service and product while promising to improve customer service.

“We have enhanced our feedback process on our website, to encourage proactive customer feedback with our client relations team, especially in relation to things you trust us for - product service and quality.” While it was intended to mend wounds, the tweet received mixed responses. One user responded, “Stop selling cheap n bad products to people and when they reach out you give out your unnecessary attitude. so Disappointed in you.”