Doja Cat says people who don’t like her buzzcut can “go f***” themselves.

The ‘Say So’ hitmaker took to Instagram Live earlier this month to explain that she feels she was “never supposed to have hair”, and is continuing to clap back at the critics of her new look.

On Monday, Doja took to Twitter to take aim at those who continue to come for her shaved head.

She wrote to her followers: “I won a grammy and traveled the f****** globe i’ve had a #1 and i went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f******* for you so that you can go home and jerk your c**** all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go f*** yourselves.”