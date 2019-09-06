While Charlotte was the centre of attention on Thursday, her mother’s new "winter blonde" hairdo also drew admiring glances. Picture: Reuters

London - While Charlotte was the centre of attention on Thursday, her mother’s new "winter blonde" hairdo also drew admiring glances. Her shining locks, newly woven with golden brown and honey highlights, are perfect for the darker months, experts say.

"It’s is by far the best time to go golden," says celebrity hair colourist Daniel Galvin, whose clients have included Twiggy, Princess Diana and Madonna.

"We get lots of women coming in with sun-bleached locks and saying mournfully they suppose they ought to go darker for winter. We don’t recommend that at all. As ever, Kate has got it just right."

The flat, bleak light of winter can be harsh on skin, making it appear dull, he said.

"Hair needs a bit of blonde more than ever to counteract this. As well as giving hair more movement, it can give the complexion a warm glow and make eyes look bigger and brighter."

Kate Hale, head of colour at Charles Worthington, agrees: "Winter blonde is a trend which is gaining traction. We’re increasingly advising clients to go a little lighter as the days get darker."

The duchess is a long-term client of the Chelsea-based Richard Ward salon, where a full head of colour can cost almost £400 (about R7 200), and has had highlights for some time.

Advising on how to replicate her glossy new look, Ward says: "The duchess is blessed with naturally thick, beautiful hair and her colour is always just right for her skin tone. For a sun-kissed hue like the duchess is sporting, ask your colourist for lighter ribbons of colour around the hairline to illuminate your face, and scattered highlights for a natural, glowing look."

"She’s had a classic, long layered cut," says Nick Peters, senior stylist at Daniel Galvin.

"There’s shaping around the front which creates softness around the face – and is more practical if you’re bending down picking up small children!"

