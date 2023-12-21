Essential dos and don’ts before getting a haircut

Coco Chanel once said: “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.” Getting a haircut, especially if you’re making a dramatic change, can be an exciting experience.

However, it can be a bit daunting as well, especially if you’ve never done it before. Therefore it’s so important to make sure that you’re prepared before you sit in the salon chair. To ensure you get the best results and avoid any disappointments, here are do’s and don'ts to keep in mind before your haircut appointment.

Do your research Before heading to the salon, take some time to research different hairstyles, cuts, and trends that you might be interested in. Look for inspirational pictures to give your hairstylist a clear idea of what you want.

This will help them understand your vision better and give you the desired outcome. Don't rush the consultation Take your time during the consultation with your hairstylist.

Discuss your hair type, lifestyle, and maintenance preferences. Listen to their advice on suitable cuts that complement your face shape and hair texture. Remember, a well-informed decision leads to a satisfying haircut.

Picture: Freepik Don't experiment with colour or chemical treatments

If you're planning on getting a major haircut, it's usually not the best time to experiment with drastic colour changes or chemical treatments. Wait until after your haircut to try out new colours or relaxers, as these processes can damage your hair and alter the way it behaves.

Do communicate with your stylist Clear communication is key to achieving the haircut you desire.

Discuss your expectations, concerns, and any specific requirements with your hairstylist before they start cutting. Be open to their suggestions and expertise, as they can offer valuable insights and advice. Do trust your stylist

Once you’ve communicated your desired style, trust your hairstylist’s expertise. They have the skills and knowledge to transform your hair while keeping it healthy. Allow them to make minor adjustments if necessary, as they know what will suit you best.

Do arrive with manageable hair Try to arrive at your appointment with tangle-free and manageable hair. Brush or comb your hair gently to minimise knots and tangles.

Comb your hair to minimise knots and tangles. Picture: Freepik This will help your stylist work efficiently and save time during the appointment.

Don’t wash your hair right before your appointment Avoid washing your hair immediately before your haircut appointment. Freshly washed hair tends to be softer and more difficult to work with.