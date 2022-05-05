Essentials oils you need to prepare your hair for winter

We are a mere one month away from winter, and judging by the heavy rainfalls we have experienced in the past weeks, it looks like this year’s winter will be colder. Now is the perfect time to start adjusting your hair care routine to make sure that by the time winter kicks in, your hair can handle the harsh winter weather.

In preparation for winter, make sure that you use the correct oils for your coils. Go for oils like argan oil, hemp oil, shea butter, and monoi oil. These oils will help your hair retain its strength and continue to grow healthily.

Argan oil During winter, your hair will need to stay hydrated to avoid breakage. High in antioxidants, essential fatty acids and vitamin E, argan oil works as the best moisturiser and sealant. It hydrates the hair and seals all the nutrients your hair needs to stay healthy. Try the Hask Argan Oil Intense Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment. Hemp oil

Member of the cannabis Sativa species of plant, hemp oil helps relieve itchy scalp and promotes hair growth due to its high omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Try the Jabu Stone Cannabis Multi Purpose Spray. Shea butter Rich in vitamins A and E, and essential fatty acids, shea butter reduces dehydration and frizz. Since it also reduces scalp irritation, it can be used on the skin since we know that skin is prone to dryness in winter. Try the Native Child Raw Shea Butter.

Monoi oil It has similar benefits to coconut oil. Filled with anti-inflammatory properties, this oil hydrates and nourishes the hair, protecting it from the harsh winter weather. Try the Masodi Organics All-In-One Hair Oil.

