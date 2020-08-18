LifestyleStyle & BeautyHair
Ebonee Davis is known for rocking neat afro. Picture: Instagram/@eboneedavis.
From the afro to Bantu knots, we rate Ebonee Davis's best hairstyles

By Thobile Mazibuko

American model and activist, Ebonee Davis, is killing it when it comes to sleek hairstyles.

The former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant not only knows how to walk on the runway but she can also do braids.

In a recent video shoot with Jean-Paul Dia for Issue 3 of human shift Magazine, Davis and her family wore long thick braids that were styled by African Creature.

View this post on Instagram

A film by @JeanLondonDia 🕊🎞

A post shared by Ebonee Davis (@eboneedavis) on

Speaking about her gratitude for being on the magazine cover with her family, Davis said: “Look at my family on a magazine cover y’all! This shoot is special because not only was I given the opportunity to art direct and communicate a narrative that is essential to the Black experience, I got to select the team that made it happen.”

She added: “Naturally, I made sure that Black women were just as present behind the camera as they were in front of it. Whether it’s working with all Black teams or using my platform to highlight underutilized Black talent, I am very conscious of every aspect of my creative process. Huge thank you to everyone who came together to make this happen, my team at @TheLionsNY and @DiorMakeup for your partnership & commitment to uplifting Black artists.”

As much as braids are her favourite, it isn't the only hairstyle that Davis enjoys. She also has a thing for big afro, Bantu knots, and faux locks. These are some of her best hairstyles that we love.

Afro

View this post on Instagram

Heard you were looking for me 🧐

A post shared by Ebonee Davis (@eboneedavis) on

Bantu knots

View this post on Instagram

Scorpio full moon vibes 🌑🦂🔥

A post shared by Ebonee Davis (@eboneedavis) on

Braids

View this post on Instagram

Touchdown in Paris ✈️🇫🇷

A post shared by Ebonee Davis (@eboneedavis) on

