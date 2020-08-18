From the afro to Bantu knots, we rate Ebonee Davis's best hairstyles

American model and activist, Ebonee Davis, is killing it when it comes to sleek hairstyles.

The former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant not only knows how to walk on the runway but she can also do braids.

In a recent video shoot with Jean-Paul Dia for Issue 3 of human shift Magazine, Davis and her family wore long thick braids that were styled by African Creature.

Speaking about her gratitude for being on the magazine cover with her family, Davis said: “Look at my family on a magazine cover y’all! This shoot is special because not only was I given the opportunity to art direct and communicate a narrative that is essential to the Black experience, I got to select the team that made it happen.”

She added: “Naturally, I made sure that Black women were just as present behind the camera as they were in front of it. Whether it’s working with all Black teams or using my platform to highlight underutilized Black talent, I am very conscious of every aspect of my creative process. Huge thank you to everyone who came together to make this happen, my team at @TheLionsNY and @DiorMakeup for your partnership & commitment to uplifting Black artists.”