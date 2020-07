Gabrielle Union to launch her own hair care line

Gabrielle Union is launching her own hair care line, which will "celebrate and care for textured hair" and will launch on August 3.

The 'Being Mary Jane' star has revealed she is releasing her own line of hair products under her new brand, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, which are designed to "celebrate and care for textured hair" and will launch on August 3.

Gabrielle - who has teamed up with hair stylist Larry Sims for the brand - posted a video on Instagram which showed off her natural curls, accompanied by a shot of the products in her range.









She captioned the clip: "YESSSSSSSSSS!!! Im feeling my natural #BlackGirlJoy FLAWLESSLY!!! @flawlessbygu coming soon Aug 3rd on @amazon (sic)"





According to the brand's own Instagram account, there will be 12 products on offer in the range, and will include a Hydrating Detangling Shampoo, a 3 Minutes Restoring Conditioner, and a Detangling Leave-In Conditioner.









The products are all free of sulfates, parabens and silicones, and will at first only be available in the US and Canada, with affordable prices ranging from $4 to $10 (about R60 to R200).





Speaking in a statement posted to Instagram, Gabrielle said: "Our collection is very important to me because I fully encourage self-expression and authentic ownership of personal style. My long-time friend and personal hair stylist @larryjarahsims collaborated with me to develop the perfect blend of high quality, affordable products for all types of textured hair. We want to promote flawless beauty through choice and diversity."





Gabrielle, 47, first teased the line in April, when she said she would be "unlocking the secret" to her natural curls.