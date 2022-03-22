Gail Mabalane launches haircare brand to help with hair loss

Hair loss is one of the most common conditions. While it may be light for some who usually lose hairline, it may be severe for others. The severe condition of hair loss is called alopecia universalis. It is when a person loses most of their hair, including beard, eyebrows and eyelashes.

Fortunately, that is not the case for South African actress Gail Mabalane. The “Blood and Water” star, who has been living with the trauma of hair loss, has partnered with Clicks to launch a new hair brand called Ethnogenics, an innovative local haircare range dedicated to combating hair loss. Mabalane was inspired to set up Ethnogenics when she started losing her hair three years ago. Through her YouTube channel, she documented her journey and received messages from other women who have experienced the anguish of losing their hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAIL MABALANE (@gail_mabalane) “It was clear from my own hair loss journey that knowledge was the missing piece. I realised there was a distinct lack of education around how to solve the problem. This led me to create the Ethnogenics range and provide consumers with the information they need to make smarter and more empowered haircare choices aimed at preventing long-term damage to their hair,” said Mabalane. The haircare range contains natural ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil, argan oil, extra virgin avocado oil and castor oil.