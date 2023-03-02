Gingers for the win: Hairstylist reveals how men react to different hair colours

If you are thinking of dyeing your hair but can’t decide on what colour to go for, this is for you. Sarah Elizxbeth, a Canadian hairstylist, took to TikTok to share how men react to the different colours she dyed her hair.

From blonde to brunette, as a hairstylist, she’s dyed her hair all the different colours one can think of. She starts off by talking about being blonde. “When I was blonde, it was the most male attention I’ve ever got,” she admits.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the type of attention a woman would want. She shares that they were the “least quality” men and carries on to call them “a**holes” and adds that they treated her like a kid. “I felt like with blonde hair I got looked down on a lot by men,” she explains. “And a lot of like, really stinky, gross men thought that they could like take advantage of me and being blonde was not good with the men.”

She then moves on to what it was like being a brunette. “When I was a brunette, I got male attention, but it definitely came nowhere near as close as when I was blonde.” She continues with multicoloured hair like blue, purple or pink. She says men didn’t look at her at all.

“It was like the least amount of attention that I ever got.” So if it’s a guy you’re looking for, then stay away from funky hair colours. Lastly, she moves on to being ginger. Which she currently is.