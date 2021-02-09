Gorilla Glue girl considers legal action against glue company

It seems like Tessica Brown, the lady who used Gorilla Glue Spray, is running out of options to get the glue removed from her hair. This past weekend, she went to the hospital to get some help. However, there hasn’t been much traction on that front. According to TMZ, Brown hired an attorney and is weighing her legal options against Gorilla Glue. While it is still unclear if she will sue or not, people who work for Gorilla Glue wished her well. They said: “We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best.” In an interview with Kiss FM, Brown explained what happened at the hospital. “When I got to the emergency room they took all my vital, and when I got to the bed, they said they’ll take care of me.

“She (the medical practitioner) went for nail polish remover and some sterling water. There wasn’t much glue at the back because I sprayed more at the front so when she started at the back and it started to burn.

“She would mix sterling water to cool it off. But it burnt so bad my heart started beating too fast, so she stopped. And she told me it looked like she could do it, but it will take at least 20 hours.”

She then asked them if she could do it at home, but every time she tried the procedure, it would burn.

There has been a positive side to the ordeal. A crowdfunding campaign has been opened for Brown, and so far, they managed to raise $9 000 (about R133 00) and counting.