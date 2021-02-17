Gorilla Glue Girl Tessica Brown shows off new hairdo post-surgery

Following a successful surgery performed by Dr Michael Obeng, Tessica Brown, aka “Gorilla Glue Girl”, has regained her confidence and showed off her new hairdo. Brown gained popularity when her TikTok video of her seeking help to have Gorilla Glue Adhesive Spray removed from her hair went viral. After failed several attempts to remove the glue, it was Dr Obeng who came to the rescue. He performed a $12 500 (about R184 000) surgery for free and, because she already received donations for the surgery, Brown used that money to give back to the underprivileged families in her neighbourhood. On Valentine’s Day, Brown went to the barber to get a fresh cut.

TMZ took to Instagram to share pictures of Brown in a new hairdo.

They wrote: “New do’ who dis? Tessica Brown spent V-Day at the barbershop getting a new lewk (look) that’s 100 percent Gorilla Glue-free.”

Not only that, but Brown also launched a merchandise line of T-shirts and hoodies with her Gorilla Glue pictures printed on them.

She also received over 500 thousand followers and Instagram and even got a verification.

People are happy that her life has now changed for the better.

“The fact that gorillaglue girl still got to keep her hair even after surgery is beyond me. I swear I have never been this invested in someone’s hair lmaoo I’m so happy for her though,” commented @Yosi62328497.

Other did an art painting of Brown to wish her a speedy recovery.