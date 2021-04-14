Hair activist Zulaikha Patel launches children’s book

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

In 2016, when a teenage girl staged a protest against at Pretoria Girls’ High School over their policy on black hair. That brave girl was Zulaikha Patel. Now 18, she is making waves once again. This time as a published author. The activist recently launched a beautiful children’s book, “My Coily Crowny Hair”. In the book, Patel approaches afro hair woes from the perspective of a 7-year-old girl who draws courage from her mother, grandmother and the African queen to celebrate her hair. Zulaikha Patel author of “My Coily Crowny Hair.” Picture: Supplied It features creative ways in which children can style their hair. These include an Afro, braids, Bantu knots, Ben and Betty, twists, a tied-up phondo (bun) and many others.

The book tells the story of Lisakhanya, who feels like a queen when wearing braids.

The cover of “My Coily Crowny Hair”. Picture: Supplied

“This book is dedicated to black girls across the world. You are made of nothing but pure magic. This is my love letter to you. Your beauty, your power, your magic, your ability … I’ve written this book for you, ’My Coily Crowny Hair’,” said Patel.

She added: “I am filled with joy and pride to finally introduce you to the first book I’ve authored, published by @linguafrancapublishers, ‘My Coily Crowny Hair’, to encourage and affirm young girls, our future leaders, to take ownership and be proud of their crown and see their powerful abilities through standing confident in their identity.”

Patel thanked Nomzamo Mbatha for writing the foreword to the book.

“@nomzamo_m from the time you hit South African television screens when I was 11, you’ve inspired me through every glass ceiling you’ve broken, thank you for delivering my foreword and thank you @chantelle_burgen for the illustrations,” added Patel.