Hairstyles that you can do yourself during lockdown

It's 14 days into lockdown and people are kind of getting used to it. Although there is nowhere to go, there is still a need to care for your hair and make sure it is healthy all the time.

Salons are closed, meaning you have to take matters into your hands and do your own hair. If you're lucky, you can ask whoever you're in lockdown with to help you out.

Below are some of the hair styles that you do to pass the time and products to help you maintain the moisture and healthiness of your hair.





Loose cornrows

This style is not just designed for kids, athletes and men. It is also a style statement for women who want to give their hair a break from chemical treatments or heat styling. Cornrows can have many variations to them for instance one can add extensions and an afro puff extension If you do not want to wear plain cornrows, you can add ponytail extensions to achieve a different look while in this lockdown.

One can ask how to care for their cornrows if they get smelly and they do not want to undo them because they have no one to do them again. A simple solution can be to use Vatika Afro Naturals Co-Wash to try and remove a bit of build up and to also give the rows a fresh smell. After one can use ORS Hair food to create moisture underneath and give hair deserved nourishment.





Bantu knots

Bantu knots are a good statement piece mainly because they have travelled across time and are still treasured to this day. Bantu Knots are a go to if you want to protect your hair because they are very accommodating as they do not take into account your hair length and hair textures.





Bantu knots are easy to do. Picture: Supplied.





Natural flat twist style

Flat twists are a very impressive and neat way to give hair an opportunity to grow fast especially on your way to bed. They also help grow your edges and enrich your texture. The biggest plus for these flats are an easy do that saves time and does not require much skill to do.



