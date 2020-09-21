How to cut your own hair at home

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Visiting a hair salon can be expensive, especially if you have a hairstyle that needs to be touched up frequently. Playing hairdresser at home might be the way to go, but you need to make sure you don’t mess it up. Here are some basic rules. 1. Use hair-cutting shears If you cut your own hair regularly, it would be wise to invest in hair-cutting shears. They may be quite pricey but they do a good job, especially when cutting off those split ends.

The scissors you use for cutting open packages and boxes are better left in their proper place; they don’t work well on hair. If you use everyday scissors you can expect your hair to have split ends.

2. Make sure your hair is damp

Dry hair is more difficult to cut than wet hair. The risk of your hair ending up lopsided is bigger when your hair is dry.

It is better to wash your hair just before you cut it. If you don’t feel like washing your hair, use a spray bottle filled with water to dampen your hair. Continue spraying while you’re cutting so that your hair remains damp throughout the process.

3. Try not to be too experimental

A new hairstyle can be difficult to get right. In this case, you need to know your limits.

If you don’t have much experience in hairdressing, we recommend sticking to the basics, i.e. trimming the ends.

4. Hold 'em up

Have you observed your hairdresser’s technique when they cut your hair? You might have noticed that hairdressers hold each lock of your hair up while they cut it.

They do this to ensure that they get breezy results. It’s easy. Simply pick up a lock of hair between your index finger and your middle finger and hold it up while you trim it.