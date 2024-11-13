How to maintain your bleached hair

When summertime comes around, many people like to change their hair colour to a lighter shade, and this inevitably means using bleach on your hair. From light brown to platinum blonde, going lighter is high maintenance.

The bleaching process can strip your hair of its natural oils and proteins, leaving it vulnerable to damage, dryness, and colour fading. However, with the right knowledge and routine, you can keep your bleached hair looking its best. Bleached hair has unique needs that require special attention. It’s more porous, meaning it loses moisture faster.

The cuticle, the outermost layer of the hair shaft, is lifted during the bleaching process, making it susceptible to breakage and frizz. Here are essential tips on how to take care of bleached Gentle cleansing Sulphate-free shampoos: Opt for shampoos that are free of sulphates, as these harsh detergents can further strip your hair of moisture.

Less frequent washing: Overwashing can dry out your hair. Aim to wash your hair two to three times a week, or as needed. Overwashing can dry out your hair. Picture: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels Deep conditioning Weekly treatments: Incorporate a deep conditioning treatment into your routine to replenish moisture and repair damage. Leave-in conditioners: Use a leave-in conditioner to provide continuous hydration throughout the day.

Heat protection Heat protectant sprays: Before using hot styling tools, apply a heat protectant spray to shield your hair from heat damage. Limit heat styling: Reduce the frequency of heat styling to minimise damage. Regular trims Prevent split ends: Schedule regular trims to remove split ends and keep your hair healthy.

Trim your hair regularly. Picture: Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels Colour-safe products Colour-safe hair care: Use hair products specifically formulated for colour-treated hair to maintain vibrancy and prevent fading. Regular touch-ups: Schedule regular touch-ups with your stylist to refresh your colour and keep it looking its best. Hydration is key Hydrating hair masks: Use hydrating hair masks to deeply nourish your hair and restore its natural moisture balance.

Water-based products: Opt for water-based hair products that won't dry out your hair. Protect from the sun UV Protection: The sun’s UV rays can fade your hair colour and damage its structure. Use hair products with UV protection or wear a hat to shield your hair.