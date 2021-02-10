How to repair damaged hair in 3 easy steps

Damaged hair may cause one to lose confidence, especially because it’s one of the things people notice. Not hair damage is caused by using certain products; sometimes the weather is a contributing factor. Here are some tips to help you repair your hair. Hydrate Like skin, hair has its own natural moisture which sometimes get depleted. To restore it, opt for products that are designed to hydrate and boost moisture levels. You can try new Marc Anthony Hydralock range, which includes a hydrating shampoo, hydrating conditioner, moisture recharge and hydra shot conditioning treatment. If you’re looking for a plant-based alternative, Renpure’s Keratin and Argan shampoo and conditioner are a great option. Get your hair mask on

Make sure that a mask is part of your haircare routine. At least once a week, apply a leave-in oil, a regular hair mask or a conditioning treatment to help revive your senses and your strands. You can try Provoke intensive conditioner for blondes or the OGX coconut miracle oil hair mask for extra strength.

Don’t shampoo every day

Unlike the skin, your hair doesn’t need to be washed every day. Give it a two-to-three day break before the next wash. Shampooing too often can cause dehydration of the scalp, stripping away all the natural oils from your hair. Also, go for shampoos that are sulphate free.

Pro tip: Always cover your hair with a silky bonnet before going to bed.