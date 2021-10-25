How to take care of your hair when going for a swim

Summer days are great for going out and enjoying the sun. As much as we need Vitamin D, we must also be mindful of the effects too much sun can have on our bodies. We know by now to wear sunscreen to protect our skin from damaging UV sun rays, but we often forget about our hair. People with afro hair suffer the most when swimming. Since there aren't many swimming caps big enough to cover big afros, you must make sure you take care of your afro before and after swimming.

Being overly exposed to UV rays doesn’t only have a drying effect on hair, it also damages the hair texture – causing breakage. Hair experts Halo Heritage have shared the following tips to protect your hair, ensuring healthy hair throughout this summer. Protech your hair from the sun

If you are wearing your hair in a style that exposes your scalp, you will need extra protection. To avoid harmful rays from penetrating your scalp, wear a hat or a headwrap when out in the sun. Condition and moisturise your hair If you’re going to spend more time in the sun or go out swimming, your hair will need deep conditioning to protect it and counteract the drying effects of chlorine or salt water. Wash your hair before swimming and moisturise with a conditioner while it is still wet/damp.

Rinse your hair after swimming After a good swim, make sure you wash your hair with a sulfate-free shampoo. This will get rid of any chlorine or salt that has a drying effect. Use warm rather than hot water. To dry your hair, use a plush microfibre towel or an old t-shirt that is soft and gentle. Never rub your hair. Always apply a deep conditioning treatment to moisturise and protect your hair. Pro tip: Don’t forget to cut loose ends and then style your hair as desired.