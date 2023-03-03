How to take care of your locs this autumn

I’ve had locs for almost five-and-a-half years, excluding when I cut them off in 2020 because of the pandemic. While it was refreshing not to have long hair, I missed them dearly and decided to reinstall them last year.

Some people think locs are easier to maintain because there’s no combing involved. However, like all natural hair, they can be challenging, especially in cooler weather. Here’s how you can take care of your locs this season. Wash days Locs don’t necessarily need to be blow-dried. After washing them, use a microfibre towel and air dry them.

Apply light oils The best oils to use for your locs are castor and argan oils. Not only do they protect your locs and give them sufficient nutrients, these oils are also good for the scalp. Use light oils on your hair. Picture: Pexels/@pixabay Remove build-up

Do not apply dye to cover up build-up. Instead, mix apple cider vinegar, bicarbonate of soda and hot water and soak your locs to remove the build-up from the oils you’re using. This is not something you do every month because it can lead to breakage; do it only when necessary. Do not over style Like all hair, locs need to breathe. Sometimes you have to forget the styling and let your locs hang loose. Over styling your locs cause your hairline to recede because of all the pulling.

Leaving your locs to hang loose is good for the scalp. Picture: Pexels/@ Dwanae Thurston Avoid bleaching Bleaching is not always good for the hair, especially if you have thin locs. I remember one time I was at the salon and this girl had bleached her hair. You could see the regret in her eyes but the damage was already done. Her locs had thinned out and were hanging by a thread. In situations like that, you probably have to cut them and start all over again. Unless your hair is thick enough, do not bleach your locs. Picture: Pexels/@Jeferson Gomes Cover with a silk bonnet