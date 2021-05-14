How to transition your hair care routine from autumn to winter

While some may find it easy to switch their hair care routine, there are still people struggling to transition from autumn to winter hair care.

When the seasons change, it’s common for hair to become dry and for the scalp to get a little bit irritated by the temperature drop.

Establishing a routine that specifically caters to winter hair issues while offering some repair to the damage done in summer, can help you achieve good hair days throughout autumn.

Follow these tips for a smooth seasonal transition.

Increase moisture

When the temperature drops, the humidity in the air decreases, which may lead to dry hair.

Hence the need to increase moisture. Go for products with Moroccan argan oil – it will help restore moisture and nourish your hair. Try the Creightons Argan Smooth Moisture Rich Shampoo and conditioner.

Remove build-up

Styling your hair frequently can cause build-up, especially if not shampooed correctly.

Build up is usually caused by the frequent use of gels, mousses, waxes, and hairsprays.

To remove build-up, use a clarifying shampoo once a week or a double shampoo (like the salons do) every couple of days to ensure all impurities are removed.

Try HASK’s invigorating and purifying Tea Tree Oil and Rosemary Shampoo or OGX Purifying + Charcoal Detox Shampoo and Conditioner.

Treat your scalp

The scalp gets damaged the most when the temperature drops.

Due to its sensitivity, it usually gets dry, irritable and itchy.

A scalp mask is needed to help remove any dandruff and hydrate the scalp and soothe irritation. Try the Marc Anthony’s Detox Instant Cooling Scalp Treatment.

Don’t wash your hair every day

While it’s important to shampoo your hair regularly, washing it daily can strip off the hair of its nutrients.

At least shampoo your hair three times a week. Or rather yet, use a dry shampoo. Try the COLAB Dry Shampoo.