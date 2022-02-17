How to treat heat-damaged curls
Share this article:
Curly hair is one of the hair types sensitive to heat, especially artificial heat. Heat styling can damage curly hair, breaking the hair’s bonds the same way chemical relaxers do.
There are ways to prevent heat damage or manage it once the damage is done.
How to prevent heat damage
- To prevent heat damage, make sure you apply a heat-protecting spray before heating your hair.
- The tool you use to heat your hair must be low in temperature.
How to treat damaged curls
Now, let’s say your hair is already heat damaged, you’ll have to handle it with extra care to avoid further damage.
- Make sure you stay away from heating tools altogether. Instead, do regular treatments and make sure that your hair is always hydrated.
- Avoid shampoos and stick to conditioners because shampoos can remove natural oils and moisture from the hair.
- Avoid washing your hair regularly. Instead, wash it at least once in two weeks, cleaning the scalp to remove build-up.
- Trim the split ends and remove all visible damage.
- Massage your scalp with essential oils such as coconut oil to restore growth.
To restore your curls, make sure that your hair is well hydrated and use a leave-in conditioner.
Source: Cantu