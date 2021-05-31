Jabu Stone launches its second ’Coil Conversations’

Natural hair brand Jabu Stone recently hosted its second annual “Coil Conversations“ at Sir James van der Merwe in Kramerville.

The first one was launched in 2019, and last year there weren’t any due to covid-19.

Actress and “naturalista” Sihle Ndaba, who was the MC, facilitated the informative and entertaining panel discussion around black hair.

This year the event panellists were Jabu Stone founder and visionary Tiffany Lekuku, beauty and CBD enthusiast; Thobeka Mthembu, content creator; and Lerato Sengadi, holistic health enthusiast.

The #CoilConversations are aim at discussing African hair and provide input and share knowledge and experience such as on hair challenges and how to deal with them.

For example, if you have a dry scalp, it is advisable to wash your hair bi-weekly and moisturise it daily using essential oils.

WATCH: Coil Conversations with Jabu Stone

Mthembu, who has had short hair for about seven years, shared what it means to be an African.

“What I love about being an African is our culture, our heritage, and how we have so many stories about who we are as Africans,” she said. “I love that we keep celebrating who we are, we love who we are, we speak our languages, and we make it known that we’re Africans.”

Tumi Mathebula, Jabu Stone brand manager, added that as a natural hair brand, they continue to celebrate African culture not just on Africa Month but throughout the year.

He said: “ Our strong heritage is in the African consciousness movement, and for two decades has advocated for the ownership and celebration of African hair and how to maintain it in its best state. It was only fitting for us in Africa Month, and just having celebrated Africa Day, to bring back this platform with our close community of like-minded individuals. It’s an honour to be able to witness unapologetic African tresses in one place."

Mathebula said that some of the hair benefits of cannabis oil are that it soothes the scalp and prevents it from being inflamed.

As part of the Africa Month celebrations, the brand also launched a new Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil hair range.