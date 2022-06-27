Jennifer Aniston: ‘The Rachel haircut was a nightmare’

The 53-year-old actress starred as runaway bride Rachel Green on the long-running sitcom 'Friends' between 1994 and 2004 and became known for sporting a shoulder-length bob eventually named after her character and joked that the whole look was born out of a "disaster."

Asked to give the story of the iconic look, she said: "The nightmare. You mean the 'nightmare of the Rachel? Chris [McMillan] came in, I was 20 minutes old and I walked in and he basically was like… 'sit in the chair'. So, I sat in the chair and he went 'this is a disaster And then he just chopped it all off, and that's how it happened."

The 'Marley and Me' actress then quipped that she had "no say" in how the look - which was said to have been emulated by millions of women around the globe when 'Friends' was in its heyday - turned out.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she added: "I had no say in it!"